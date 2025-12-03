Team DC Holiday Party Let’s wrap the year in celebration, connection, and community!

Join Team DC as we toast to an amazing season of LGBTQ+ sports — the Capital Cup, our leagues, our athletes, and the leaders who make this community strong. Expect friends, music, surprises, and that unmistakable Team DC energy. Food provided by Catering by Seasons.

Coat + Clothing Drive In the spirit of giving, we’ll be collecting new and gently-used winter coats, sweaters, gloves, scarves, socks, and warm-weather clothing for the DC LGBTQ Center. Bring something to donate if you’re able — a small gift that makes a big difference.

Come celebrate, give back, and kick off the holiday season with your Team DC family. We can’t wait to see you there