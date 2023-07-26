Friday, July 28, 2023

Tasting at Ten at Counter Culture Coffee

1781 Florida Ave. NW, DC
Columbia Heights

Counter Culture Coffee

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Every Friday morning at 10 am, we open our Training Centers to coffee lovers who want to learn more about Counter Culture Coffee’s high-quality, sustainably sourced menu.

A longstanding tradition at Counter Culture Coffee, our team shares the story behind our favorite coffees as we commune over beautifully brewed cups. Whether tasting a classic blend or sipping our freshest micro-lot, we hope to connect you with the effort of those who brought this coffee from the seed to your cup.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Friday, July 28, 2023 10:00 am

Location

Counter Culture Coffee
View Map