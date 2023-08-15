Friday, September 1, 2023

Tasting at 10 at Counter Culture Coffee

Counter Culture Coffee

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Every Friday morning at 10 a.m., we open our Training Centers to coffee lovers who want to learn more about Counter Culture Coffee’s high-quality, sustainably sourced menu.

A longstanding tradition at Counter Culture Coffee, our team shares the story behind our favorite coffees as we commune over beautifully brewed cups. Whether tasting a classic blend or sipping our freshest micro-lot, we hope to connect you with the effort of those who brought this coffee from the seed to your cup.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Friday, September 1, 2023 10:00 am

Location

Counter Culture Coffee