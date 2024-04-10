Taste of Western Market: Earth Day Edition

Join us for an unforgettable culinary adventure at Taste of Western Market: Earth Edition! We’re thrilled to do our part in reducing landfill waste by now offering a compost option for all dine-in guests, and what better way to celebrate than with delicious bites from stalls around Western Market? Grab your ticket today, the first 100 registrants will receive an eco-friendly gift!

From savory to sweet, enjoy special bites from ArepaZone, Andy’s Pizza, Bandoola Bowl, Bindaas, Bussdown, Capo Deli, Captain Cookies, Dukes Grocery, Falafel Inc., Nim Ali, and Roaming Rooster!

You’ll also have the opportunity to learn more about composting and its positive impact on our environment. Discover how small changes in our daily habits can make a big difference in building a more sustainable future for our community while you taste delicious bites, drink craft cocktails and listen to live music.

Whether you’re a food enthusiast, an eco-conscious individual, or simply looking for a delightful way to spend your day, “Taste of Western Market” promises an experience that will leave you craving for more.

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind event! Reserve your spot now and join us in celebrating the flavors of Western Market while championing environmental sustainability. See you there!