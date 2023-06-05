Sunday, June 11, 2023

Taste of Peru

4200 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC
Cleveland Park

University of The District of Columbia

$15

This is a historic day that also celebrates THE TOP PERUVIAN TASTE as the day of Peruvian Gastronomy decreed by the Mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser. THE TOP PERUVIAN TASTE is the largest culinary exhibition in the United States where you can enjoy the great variety and richness of Peruvian gastronomy, Pisco, its beer, and the beauty of its crafts.
The event is organized by THE TOP PERUVIAN TASTE, Carrión Production, and Nelly Carrión, director of the most circulated Spanish newspaper in the capital of this country, the Washington Hispanic.

Sunday, June 11, 2023 10:00 am

University of The District of Columbia
