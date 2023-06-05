Sunday, June 11, 2023

Taste of NoVa

42095 Loudoun United Dr., Leesburg, VA
Northern Virginia

Segra Field

$110+

About This Event

Taste of NoVA™ is a celebration of culinary excellence in Northern Virginia. This is your chance to try samples from more than 30 restaurants — including many from Northern Virginia Magazine’s “Best Restaurants” list — and more delicious bites all in one place. Interact with some of the top chefs in the region and indulge in samples of their creations while you sip drinks from NoVA’s best wineries and breweries.

Date

Sunday, June 11, 2023 12:00 pm

Location

Segra Field
