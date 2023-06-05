Monday, June 5th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Gateway to Fitness: Monday Class Series: HIIT
Gateway Green
Segra FieldMore details
Taste of NoVA™ is a celebration of culinary excellence in Northern Virginia. This is your chance to try samples from more than 30 restaurants — including many from Northern Virginia Magazine’s “Best Restaurants” list — and more delicious bites all in one place. Interact with some of the top chefs in the region and indulge in samples of their creations while you sip drinks from NoVA’s best wineries and breweries.
Interestsrestaurants
Share with friends