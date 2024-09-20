Each year, more than 40,000 attendees sample the delicious restaurants, enjoy the live entertainment and visit the kid’s corner for face painting and arts & crafts. The festival is held from 11am – 4pm and please note that ticket sales end at 3:30pm. Taste of Bethesda is held rain or shine.

How To Get There:

The event is conveniently located just three blocks from the Bethesda Metro station, with ample parking available in downtown Bethesda’s public garages. Visitors can also take advantage of the free Bethesda Circulator for easy transportation between the Metro station and public garages.

Location:

The event is held along Norfolk, St. Elmo, Cordell, Del Ray and Auburn Avenues in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. Taste of Bethesda is located just three blocks from the Bethesda Metro.

Taste of Bethesda is proudly sponsored by Pella Mid-Atlantic Windows & Doors, Suburban Hospital, Amazon Fresh, The St. James, and MoCo 360, whose support helps ensure the success and excitement of this annual festival.