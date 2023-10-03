Let’s do something a little different! Join Café Cino and Skye Marinda for an afternoon of Tarot & Tea at plant shop, PLNTR!

Celebrate spooky season with a tasting of four exotic teas from the Spice & Tea Exchange. From refreshing green and black teas to mushroom and ashwagandha chai, warm up with curated tea selections interspersed with a guided tarot reading to set the tone for the season.

Your ticket also includes a Plants as the Zodiac Signs print, from PLNTR’s in house local artist, (8″ x10″), for your sign! Plus, one lucky participant will go home with a moody, seasonal preserved floral bouquet!