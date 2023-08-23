Tango Sinfónico

The Latin Grammy nominated Pan American Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of symphonic tango with two U.S. premieres! Concierto de Nacar for tango ensemble and orchestra by the master of nuevo tango, Astor Piazzolla, features his signature yearning melodies and extended harmonies with soaring solos throughout by guitar, violin, and cello. Latin Grammy winner, Argentine pianist Pablo Estigarribia performs his Tres Tangos Concertantes depicting a vast range of character inspired by traditional Argentine tango and American jazz. Rounding out the program is Tangazo for Symphony Orchestra by Astor Piazzolla, first performed in Washington, D.C. in 1970. It’s an edgy tango that opens with searing harmonic intensity and lyrical episodes with pronounced horn solos. Experience the irresistible exuberance of the tango in an evening of exotically charged rhythms and lush melodies of symphonic tango!

