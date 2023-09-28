Tango Sinfónico

The Pan American Symphony Orchestra presents a concert with two U.S. premieres! Concierto de Nacar for tango ensemble and orchestra by the master of nuevo tango, Astor Piazzolla, features his signature melodies with soaring solos throughout by guitar, violin, and cello. Latin Grammy winner, Argentine pianist Pablo Estigarribia performs his Tres Tangos Concertantes, inspired by traditional Argentine tango and American jazz. Rounding out the program is Tangazo for Symphony Orchestra by Astor Piazzolla– an edgy tango with searing harmonic intensity and pronounced horn solos. Experience the irresistible exuberance of Argentine tango in an evening of exotically charged rhythms and lush melodies!