The Latin Grammy-nominated Pan American Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Sergio Alessandro Buslje, presents Tango without Borders (Tango sin Fronteras), an exciting show of traditional Argentine tangos and new tango music from Colombia, Argentina, and the United States that marks the release of the orchestra’s new recording by the same name. With 30 musicians, including Javier Sanchez and Heyni Solera on bandoneons, Ariel Pirotti on piano, and international tango dancers, this thrilling show celebrates the diversity and virtuosity of tango music across the Americas.

