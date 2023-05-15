Community Submitted

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Tango Sin Fronteras

2700 F St. NW, DC
Foggy Bottom

Terrace Theater, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$55+

About This Event

The Latin Grammy-nominated Pan American Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Sergio Alessandro Buslje, presents Tango without Borders (Tango sin Fronteras), an exciting show of traditional Argentine tangos and new tango music from Colombia, Argentina, and the United States that marks the release of the orchestra’s new recording by the same name. With 30 musicians, including Javier Sanchez and Heyni Solera on bandoneons, Ariel Pirotti on piano, and international tango dancers, this thrilling show celebrates the diversity and virtuosity of tango music across the Americas.

Get $10 off with promo code TANGO.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, May 20, 2023 07:30 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

Terrace Theater, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
View Map