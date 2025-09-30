Talisk and Gardiner Brothers presents: Unleashed

Prepare for a thrilling collision of sound and movement in UNLEASHED, featuring the award-winning Scottish folk band Talisk and the world-famous Gardiner Brothers, viral Irish dance sensations with over 1 billion views on social media. Talisk’s explosive melodies blend seamlessly with the Gardiner Brothers’ rhythmic precision in a dazzling showcase of talent that redefines music and dance. With millions of fans worldwide, sold-out shows, and viral acclaim, these artists bring a night of pure energy and artistry. From Talisk’s groundbreaking sound to the Gardiners’ electrifying choreography, UNLEASHED celebrates tradition and modernity in an unforgettable, high-energy performance.