Take 5: Jazz at SAAM with Keith Butler, Jr.

Celebrate a uniquely American art form with Take 5: Jazz at SAAM, a series of free, live performances in SAAM’s airy Kogod Courtyard. This month features musician Keith Butler, Jr., who has deep roots in many musical traditions having come of age in the cultural melting pot of Wilmington, North Carolina. Butler is a founding member of adventure music ensemble The New World and is a member of the avant-jazz quartet ¡FIASCO!. Butler released his debut album, Greener Grasses in April 2019, and is currently finishing his second album. He is a 2022 graduate of the music composition program at Vermont College of Fine Arts. Attendees can also enjoy playing board games and refreshments are available for purchase from the Courtyard Café.