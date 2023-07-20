Take 5: Jazz at SAAM with Ebban and Ephraim Dorsey

Celebrate a uniquely American art form with Take 5: Jazz at SAAM, a series of free, live performances in SAAM’s airy Kogod Courtyard. This month features siblings Ebban and Ephraim Dorsey from Baltimore, who have been playing music since they were 10 and 11, respectively. Both Ebban and Ephraim are composers and bandleaders; Ebban is an alto saxophonist while Ephraim is a tenor saxophonist. They studied under the guidance of Blake Meister, Carl Grubbs, Tim Green, and Gary Thomas. While members of NYO Jazz 2021, Ebban and Ephraim recorded an album. They have performed at Bohemian Caverns, Dizzy’s Coca Cola Club, Caton Castle, Keystone Korner, and the Montclair Jazz Festival. Attendees can also enjoy playing board games and refreshments are available for purchase from the Courtyard Café.