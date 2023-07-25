Saturday, August 19, 2023

Tacos, Margarita, Tequila + Latin American Beer Festival

7581 Colshire Dr. Mclean, VA
Northern Virginia

Shipgarten

EVENT SCHEDULE:

♫ 12:30 -3:30 PM

2 PM GAME

3PM GAME

♫ 4-7:30 PM

♫ DJ KHOZZ Live (8:00 PM-2:00 AM)

 

ADDITIONALLY:

➳100+ beer & cider samples from local breweries to choose from

➳ Photo Booth with Accessories

➳Great food

➳Dog Friendly (Check out our Dog menu, play in the dog park, or just bring your pup along)

➳ Bratwursts, Pretzels, Wings, & Special of the Day!

➳ Outdoor Games & Activities

➳ Giveaways, Competitions & Prizes

 

Food + Drink

