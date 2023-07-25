Tacos, Margarita, Tequila + Latin American Beer Festival

Monday, March 27th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
Women for Iran Bar Pop-Up at The Green Zone
The Green Zone
ShipgartenMore details
EVENT SCHEDULE:
♫ 12:30 -3:30 PM
2 PM GAME
3PM GAME
♫ 4-7:30 PM
♫ DJ KHOZZ Live (8:00 PM-2:00 AM)
ADDITIONALLY:
➳100+ beer & cider samples from local breweries to choose from
➳ Photo Booth with Accessories
➳Great food
➳Dog Friendly (Check out our Dog menu, play in the dog park, or just bring your pup along)
➳ Bratwursts, Pretzels, Wings, & Special of the Day!
➳ Outdoor Games & Activities
➳ Giveaways, Competitions & Prizes
InterestsFood + Drink
Share with friends