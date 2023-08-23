Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Taco Tuesdays: Game Night w/ Karaoke

711 H St. NE, DC

Allure Bar & Lounge

Come out to Taco Tuesday: Game Night w/ Karaoke to vibe with your favorite host DJ @Merkthegenius. Open Mic Event with Games all around such as Connect 4, Jumbo Uno, and Jinga

Get flicked up by Grand Majesty Photography and @fulltimedreamz at this elegant lounge in your favorite outfit while we entertain you with live poetry and comedy. Get your photo printed.

SEE YOU THERE!

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 09:00 pm

Allure Bar & Lounge
