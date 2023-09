Celebrate National Taco Day with Rosslyn’s first-ever Taco Crawl, on Thursday, October 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

In partnership with DC Fray, we are bringing you a fun way to explore the neighborhood and, of course, enjoy a variety of tacos from Rosslyn restaurants! Tickets are $15 per person, which include tacos at each stop. And if you’re not a Rosslyn regular, no need to fret — you’ll have a guide to lead you through the taco tour!

Check in will be at Central Place Plaza, where there will be live music and games during the duration of the walk. Feel free to take any of your tasty tacos to-go, and enjoy music on the plaza!