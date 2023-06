The Capitol Jill x Magpie & The Tiger pop-up is inspired by Seoul’s Incheon Airport’s Terminal 1 as a gateway for Asian-Americans like Jill, Caleb & Roren (of Magpie) whenever we visit our families in Vietnam and South Korea. As a young international student, Incheon T1 also happened to be Jill’s introduction to Korean food and culture after so many 12-hour-long layovers.

The menu is heavily focused on nostalgic and comfort Korean-ish food and drinks, including:

2 sandwiches, one a breakfast sandwich with a Korean twist, and a summer BLT, both made with Jill’s famous scallion sesame sourdough focaccia;

A corn cheese scone featuring mozzarella, scallions, and tamari, inspired by the popular KBBQ side dish

3 sourdough brioche donuts, with scratch made gochujang chocolate, honey black sesame, and tamarind caramel cream

2 drinks options: a watermelon shisho limeade (“the subak shisho”) and the dalgona coffee that went viral in the early days of the pandemic, partially thanks to Squid Game.

Magpie’s famous honey chili crisp will also be on sale as well!

We will be donating part of proceeds to AQUA DC, a local organization advocating on behalf of the DMV’s LGBTQ AAPI community.