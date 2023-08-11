Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Swingers Second Birthday Celebration

1330 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Swingers Crazy Golf

We’re throwing a two year birthday party for Swingers Dupont Circle and you’re invited to the celebrations.

Everyone who joins us for a round of crazy golf on the day will receive a complimentary round of crazy golf ​​​​​​​for your next visit! While you wait to tee off, enjoy a cocktail from our exclusive birthday menu or food from our gourmet street food vendors.

Date

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 04:30 pm

Location

Swingers Crazy Golf
