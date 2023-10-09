Thursday, October 12, 2023

Swing Dance Night

2107 Rollins Dr. Alexandria, VA
Arlington

Three Whistles

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$12

About This Event

A Swing Dance evening at Three Whistles Clarendon

No partner or dance experience is needed to come out and enjoy! We start with a beginner-friendly lesson, and open the floor to fun social dancing!

Join us for an evening of Swing dancing!
8:00-9:00pm: East Coast Swing Lesson
9pm-10:45pm: Open Swing Dance Social

Proceeds go to Inspira Dance – helping provide high-quality dance programs in Public Schools. More info: https://www.facebook.com/inspiradanceinc

2719 Wilson Blvd, Arlington VA
www.three-whistles.com
Free parking behind the shop, or open street parking.
*Smaller food items and drinks will be served throughout the evening

Tags

Performing arts

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, October 12, 2023 08:00 pm
Doors open at 08:00 pm

Location

Three Whistles
View Map