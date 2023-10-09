Swing Dance Night

A Swing Dance evening at Three Whistles Clarendon

No partner or dance experience is needed to come out and enjoy! We start with a beginner-friendly lesson, and open the floor to fun social dancing!

Join us for an evening of Swing dancing!

8:00-9:00pm: East Coast Swing Lesson

9pm-10:45pm: Open Swing Dance Social

Proceeds go to Inspira Dance – helping provide high-quality dance programs in Public Schools. More info: https://www.facebook.com/inspiradanceinc

2719 Wilson Blvd, Arlington VA

www.three-whistles.com

Free parking behind the shop, or open street parking.

*Smaller food items and drinks will be served throughout the evening