Swing Dance Night

Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 @ 1:00:pm
Harry Potter Movie at The Modern
The Modern at Art Place
Three WhistlesMore details
A Swing Dance evening at Three Whistles Clarendon
No partner or dance experience is needed to come out and enjoy! We start with a beginner-friendly lesson, and open the floor to fun social dancing!
Join us for an evening of Swing dancing!
8:00-9:00pm: East Coast Swing Lesson
9pm-10:45pm: Open Swing Dance Social
Proceeds go to Inspira Dance – helping provide high-quality dance programs in Public Schools. More info: https://www.facebook.com/inspiradanceinc
2719 Wilson Blvd, Arlington VA
www.three-whistles.com
Free parking behind the shop, or open street parking.
*Smaller food items and drinks will be served throughout the evening
InterestsPerforming arts
NeighborhoodArlington
