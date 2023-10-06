Calling all Swiftie fans! Get ready to experience a night filled with all things Taylor at our “Swiftie Soirée: Celebrating Eras in Style!” event, happening on the same night as the release of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated movie. Whether you’re a Swiftie from the Fearless era or a folklore enthusiast, this is the place to be to celebrate the iconic popstar and her incredible music journey, and you can keep the celebration going whether you’re heading to the movie or not.

What to Expect:

Album Inspired Cocktails: Enjoy two specially crafted themed cocktails from our participating vendors that pay homage to the popstar’s chart-topping hits.

DJ and Dancing: Our talented DJs will keep the dance floor buzzing with your favorite Swiftie tracks all night long. Get ready to dance, sing, and feel the music as we celebrate her discography.

Friendship Bracelet Workshop: Channel your inner creativity as you craft friendship bracelets. You’ll receive two friendship bracelets to share with friends and fellow fans, and make one to cherish as a memory of this fantastic night.

Eras Tour Photo Moments: Step into this popstar’s world as we recreate iconic photo moments from her various tours and eras. Capture memories with your friends and fellow Swifties in these unforgettable photo setups.

Eras Concert Outfit Challenge: Embrace the spirit of the popstar’s ever-evolving style! Dress up as your favorite era, whether it’s the country charm of “Fearless” or the indie vibes of “folklore.” Participate in our Eras Concert Outfit Challenge for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Movie Night: Coinciding with our event, Taylor Swift’s latest movie will be released on the same night. You can choose to attend the movie screening before or after our event. We’ll be here to keep the celebration going, whether you’re heading to the movie or not! This event does not include your movie ticket to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Tickets for the movie should be purchased separately from AMC Shirlington.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with fellow Swifties, dance the night away, and celebrate this iconic music. Tickets are limited, so grab yours now for a night you won’t forget!