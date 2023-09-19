Sustainable Fashion and Waste Panel Discussion and Pop-Up Shop

Saturday, October 7th, 2023 @ 7:30:pm
DC Bushwick Book Club: New Works Inspired by Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451
RE4CH Creative
Eaton HouseMore details
A panel discussion on building a more sustainably focused fashion industry that promotes reducing fashion waste by adopting sustainable fashion practices like upcycling, thrifting, and other practices on a large scale. The panel will raise awareness on the issue of fashion waste and how to be sustainable as a consumer of fashion, jewelry, and furniture as well as why it’s important to support local businesses that are sustainable in their practices.