Surreal – Cupid & Friends

This year for Valentine’s Day Surreal will offer “The Singles Table” experience as part of Seven Reasons Group’s “Cupid & Friends” experience for $85 pp in their private dining room. The Singles Table includes a three course menu and a special “Heartbreaker’s Chocolate Dessert” where each person pairs up with another single to match the chocolate heart together. For couples, Surreal will offer a Chef’s special entree as well as a special dessert from Venezuelan Pastry Chef, Barbara Whettell.