Surreal – Cupid & Friends

Friday, February 14, 2025

2117 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA 22202

About This Event

This year for Valentine’s Day Surreal will offer “The Singles Table” experience as part of Seven Reasons Group’s “Cupid & Friends” experience for $85 pp in their private dining room. The Singles Table includes a three course menu and a special “Heartbreaker’s Chocolate Dessert” where each person pairs up with another single to match the chocolate heart together. For couples, Surreal will offer a Chef’s special entree as well as a special dessert from Venezuelan Pastry Chef, Barbara Whettell.

Friday, February 14, 2025 07:00 pm

Surreal
