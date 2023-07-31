Thursday, August 10, 2023

Superviolet, Trace Mountains and Dim Wizard

5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC
Chevy Chase

Comet Ping Pong

$22.25

Steve Ciolek aka Superviolet spent the 2010s touring hard with his indie punk band the Sidekicks as did Dave Benton aka Trace Mountains with his band LVL UP. Now both of them have returned with more singer songwriter oriented projects, leaning into some of their folkier influences. Ciolek’s longtime collaborator Zac Little of Saintseneca not only produced the Superviolet, but will be playing in the touring band.

Thursday, August 10, 2023 09:00 pm

Comet Ping Pong
