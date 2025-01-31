Super Bowl Watch Party @ Clarendon Ballroom

Super Bowl Watch Party @ Clarendon Ballroom

About This Event

Get ready for an unforgettable Super Bowl party! Here’s what you can expect:

 

  • 18,000-watt sound system with game commentary
  • 50-foot projector wall
  • 20-foot TV Video Wall
  • $29 for a bottomless Superbowl Buffet
  • Drink specials, features, & giveaways (until 6:30pm)
  • $5 Shooters, $6 Rails, $25 Pitchers, $25 domestic buckets
  • Private “tailgating” sections for reservation
  • Game Area: cornhole, water pong, giant jenga

 

Doors open at 5:00pm for the pregame party and super happy hour! FREE ENTRY. To reserve a section follow the instructions below. The remaining tables will be first come first serve so arrive early. There will be plenty of room and screens to watch the game!

 

To reserve your own section, click the above link and select “Super Bowl ’25” just above the floor map to view available tables. Click on the section you are interested in, then scroll all the way down to reserve. TABLES SELL OUT EVER YEAR!

——>https://buy.tablelist.com/v/clarendon-ballroom?at=6d7b2bd3bce91421<——-

EventsFood + Drink

Neighborhood

Date

Sunday, February 9, 2025 05:00 pm
Doors open at 5:00pm

Location

