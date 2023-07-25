Sunset Yoga

Through creative vinyasa sequencing, conscious alignment, breath awareness, meditation and relaxation, we bring you Oasis Yoga classes. With sequencing honored in every class as we move through the asanas (poses), there is an organic unfolding where each step prepares us for the next. Our monthly yogic themes begin each class and are infused throughout along with musical playlists to inspire movement, contemplation and joy.

Every class begins with OM, breath centered gentle warm-ups, sun salutations, and has elements of creative standing pose sequences, heart opening backbends, detoxing twists, deep forward folds and hip openers, along with meditation. Each session concludes in blissful relaxation.

Beginners are welcome!