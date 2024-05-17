You’re invited to our favorite day of the year, a special culinary occasion that ensures our community of changemakers and tomorrow’s leaders are empowered with the opportunities and training they need.

Our signature event at Union Market is an annual celebration of the collaborative spirit of this unique community. Sunday Supper is a fantastic opportunity for lively conversation around ways to make our food scene more dynamic and equitable, while delighting in the incredible talents of our featured chefs and makers.

Benefiting:

JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEURIAL LEADERSHIP PROGRAM (WEL)

REGARDING HER (RE:Her)

THE LEE INITIATIVE