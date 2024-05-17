SUNDAY SUPPER

Sunday, June 2, 2024

SUNDAY SUPPER: Union Market District

5th Street Northeast, D.C., DC, USA
NoMa Union Market

Dock5,

Sunday Supper Ticket $275 Ticket purchase for one guest and includes entry to event, dinner and drinks!

About This Event

You’re invited to our favorite day of the year, a special culinary occasion that ensures our community of changemakers and tomorrow’s leaders are empowered with the opportunities and training they need.

Our signature event at Union Market is an annual celebration of the collaborative spirit of this unique community. Sunday Supper is a fantastic opportunity for lively conversation around ways to make our food scene more dynamic and equitable, while delighting in the incredible talents of our featured chefs and makers.

Benefiting:

JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEURIAL LEADERSHIP PROGRAM (WEL)
REGARDING HER (RE:Her)
THE LEE INITIATIVE

