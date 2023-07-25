We’re bringing some southern flare to the mid-Atlantic with our Sunday Seafood Boil.

Join us as we gather family-style around the table and share in good food, cold drinks, and a dose of southern hospitality.

Our Sunday Seafood Boil is every third Sunday at 6 pm. Snag your tickets for only $59 for this feast.

Menu

Low Country Boil

shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, red potatoes, sweet corn, champignons, onions

Jalapeño Hushpuppies

Cheddar Biscuits

Dill Pickle Slaw

Crunchy Okra

Macaroni Salad

Seasonal Desserts (Chef’s choice)

Bottomless: Soft Drinks, Sweet Tea or Lemonade

Baskets of three steamed crabs are available for $30! Must be ordered 48 hours in advance.