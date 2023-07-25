Saturday, August 26th, 2023 @ 1:00:pm
Back to School Bash
The Modern at Art Place
Hello Betty Bethesda
We’re bringing some southern flare to the mid-Atlantic with our Sunday Seafood Boil.
Join us as we gather family-style around the table and share in good food, cold drinks, and a dose of southern hospitality.
Our Sunday Seafood Boil is every third Sunday at 6 pm. Snag your tickets for only $59 for this feast.
Menu
Low Country Boil
shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, red potatoes, sweet corn, champignons, onions
Jalapeño Hushpuppies
Cheddar Biscuits
Dill Pickle Slaw
Crunchy Okra
Macaroni Salad
Seasonal Desserts (Chef’s choice)
Bottomless: Soft Drinks, Sweet Tea or Lemonade
Baskets of three steamed crabs are available for $30! Must be ordered 48 hours in advance.
