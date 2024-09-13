Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Official Fray Event
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Sunday Night Bingo at Calico
50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
CalicoMore details
Fraylife+ Member Perk: Free Redemption Info
About This Event
Indulge in the ultimate trifecta of fun 🍺🎰🍔 !
Join us every Sunday at Calico from 7pm to 9pm for our Free Sunday Bingo series from now until the end of the year!
That’s right! Treat yourself to exclusive discounts, featuring a mouthwatering Calico burger, crispy fries, and a refreshing pint of our pilsner draft beer, all for just $16.
Don’t miss out on delicious drinks, scrumptious food, and the chance to win exciting prizes!
