Sunday Night Bingo at Calico

Official Fray Event

Sunday, October 6, 2024

Sunday Night Bingo at Calico

50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown Logan Circle Mt. Vernon

Calico

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

Fraylife+ Member Perk: Free Redemption Info

About This Event

Indulge in the ultimate trifecta of fun 🍺🎰🍔 !

Join us every Sunday at Calico from 7pm to 9pm for our Free Sunday Bingo series from now until the end of the year!

That’s right! Treat yourself to exclusive discounts, featuring a mouthwatering Calico burger, crispy fries, and a refreshing pint of our pilsner draft beer, all for just $16.

Don’t miss out on delicious drinks, scrumptious food, and the chance to win exciting prizes!

Tags

BingoEventsFood + DrinkFray events

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, October 6, 2024 07:00 pm

Location

Calico
View Map