Sun Day DC

Part of a nation-wide event, Sun Day in DC is a District-wide day of education about the power of clean energy. Get all your questions about solar, batteries, and EVs answered by homeowners, renters, and building managers who will share their firsthand experiences at up to 80 solar sites throughout the District. Solar Hubs across the city will host vetted installers and and experts to educate DC residents about the installation choices and economic advantages of solar, batteries and EVs even as the federal incentives are winding down. Check out sundayindc.org to find a solar site near you.

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025 rain or shine

Time: 1pm to 5pm

Location: Solar sites throughout DC