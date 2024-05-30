Summer Sweat Series at Union Market
Saturday, June 8, 2024

1309 5th Street NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
Tickets are free and open to all levels.

About This Event

Join us at Union Market as we sweat, breathe, and flow for Summer Sweat: a free HIIT and yoga workout series by Alchemy DC.

Saturday, June 8th: Timbo Williams 9am HIIT – PRIDE Collab with WORK DC
Thursday, June 13th: Sara 6:00pm Alchemy Yoga
Thursday, June 20th: Sara 6:00pm Alchemy Yoga
Thursday, June 27th: Sara 6:00pm Alchemy Yoga
Saturday, June 29th: Timbo + Sara 10am Alchemy Signature workout – HIIT, yoga, and breathwork

Doors open at 08:30 am

