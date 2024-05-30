Summer Sweat Series at Union Market

Friday, August 9th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Marvillous Beats: Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series
The Modern at Art Place
The Plaza at Union Market
Join us at Union Market as we sweat, breathe, and flow for Summer Sweat: a free HIIT and yoga workout series by Alchemy DC.
Saturday, June 8th: Timbo Williams 9am HIIT – PRIDE Collab with WORK DC
Thursday, June 13th: Sara 6:00pm Alchemy Yoga
Thursday, June 20th: Sara 6:00pm Alchemy Yoga
Thursday, June 27th: Sara 6:00pm Alchemy Yoga
Saturday, June 29th: Timbo + Sara 10am Alchemy Signature workout – HIIT, yoga, and breathwork
NeighborhoodNoMa, Union Market
