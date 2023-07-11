Summer Sounds at Chevy Chase Lake

Summer Concert Series at Chevy Chase Lake

Get ready for a summer full of music and fun at the Summer Concert Series at Chevy Chase Lake! Starting on Fri Jul 21 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT, join us at 8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 for a night of live music under the stars.

Bring your friends and family, pack a picnic and enjoy the sounds of local artists as they perform a variety of genres from jazz to rock and everything in between. With a beautiful outdoor setting, delicious treats, and great company, this is the perfect way to spend a summer evening.

This week, get ready for tunes by The Breakways (classic rock covers).

The concert series will benefit the Children’s National chapter of Hope for Henry, a non-profit that is reinventing how hospitals care for children and their families through innovative, scientifically tested programs that help hospitalized kids confront the challenges of serious illness, adhere to their medical plans, and thrive.

Mark your calendars and join us at Chevy Chase Lake to enjoy the sounds of summer.