Echostage, in partnership with DC Brunch Club, the premier events company connecting young professionals to unique experiences, will deliver the biggest day party in the area with their second annual Summer Recess Day Party! On Saturday, July 22, DJ Mag’s #1 venue in the United States will host the best mini-festival from 4pm to 10pm right in the heart of the District.

Commanding the stage is the globally celebrated DJ Sigala, ready to spin the soundtrack of your summer. Sharing the spotlight is special guest Frank Walker, adding his signature EDM to the mix. Local talents 9b49, Dochatt, and the Sax Man will bring their groove-infused rhythms to complete this stellar lineup. Enjoy a “Backyard BBQ experience” from two of the city’s authentic food favorites: La Michoacana serving birria, chicken, steak, pastor, and shrimp tacos; and Eat Brgz serving mouth watering wagyu smash burgers and truffle parm tots. Blossom Beverages elevates the accessible cocktail game with a dedicated espresso martini satellite bar.

But the party doesn’t stop at music, food and drinks. Face painters will add an extra splash of color to the day alongside LED hula hoop and disco ball dancers twirling into the sunset. Dive into an afternoon that transcends your typical day party. Soak up the summer, make memories, and dance like no one’s watching at DC’s hottest party of the season.

Doors open at 4pm. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here. For information on private VIP tables/ bottle service please email [email protected].