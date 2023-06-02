Summer on the Plaza: Music & Dance Fridays

Join Salsa with Silvia’s Yoii (over 20 years of dance experience) and La Musica the first two Fridays of each month May 5 – August 11 for beginner salsa and bachata dance lessons, 45 minutes each and a La Musica: World of Encanto Workshop!

The workshop features music from hit Disney films including Coco, Saludos Amigos, The Three Caballeros and Encanto. Kids will sing together and learn about music from Latin America while playing percussion instruments as they learn about Latin rhythms.