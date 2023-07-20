Thursday, August 17, 2023

Summer Movies Series: Turning Red

801 K St. NW, DC
Penn Quarter

Carnegie Library

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Join Events DC at Summer Movie Series at the Carnegie Library Lawn (located directly in front of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center) on Thursday, August 17. This free event will feature Disney’s Turning Red (2022), favorite movie snacks and light fare, fun activities, a DJ and community resources. It is encouraged to bring a lawn blanket or chair to watch during the movie.

Tags

Movies

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, August 17, 2023 06:30 pm

Location

Carnegie Library
View Map