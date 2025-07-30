Summer Movie Series – Piece by Piece

Join Events DC at Summer Movie Series at the DC Armory Lawn (located directly in front of the DC Armory) on Thursday, August 7. This free event will feature Piece by Piece (2024), favorite movie snacks and light fare, fun activities, a DJ, and community resources. It is encouraged to bring a lawn blanket or chair to watch during the movie.

Free parking is available in Lot 3, which is adjacent to the DC Armory Lawn.

All food and giveaways are on a first come-first serve basis