Summer Movie Series – Mufasa

Join Events DC at Summer Movie Series at the Carnegie Library Lawn (located directly in front of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center) on Wednesday, August 13. Beginning at 6:00 PM, this free event will feature Disney’s ” Mufasa: The Lion King” (2024), favorite movie snacks and light fare, fun activities, a DJ, community resources and raffle drawings. Feel free to bring a lawn blanket or chair to sit on the grass and enjoy the movie which will promptly begin at 8:00 PM. All food and giveaways are on a first-come, first-serve basis.