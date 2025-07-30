Summer Movie Series – Mufasa
Wednesday, August 13, 2025

801 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001, United States

Carnegie Library Lawn

Join Events DC at Summer Movie Series at the Carnegie Library Lawn (located directly in front of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center) on Wednesday, August 13. Beginning at 6:00 PM, this free event will feature Disney’s ” Mufasa: The Lion King” (2024), favorite movie snacks and light fare, fun activities, a DJ, community resources and raffle drawings. Feel free to bring a lawn blanket or chair to sit on the grass and enjoy the movie which will promptly begin at 8:00 PM. All food and giveaways are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 06:00 pm

Carnegie Library Lawn
