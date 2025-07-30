Summer Movie Series – Moana 2

Join Events DC at our Summer Movie Series at The Wharf’s Transit Pier (located directly in front of Anthem) on Tuesday, August 19. This free event will feature Moana 2 (2024), favorite movie snacks and light fare, fun activities, a DJ, and more. Limited Adirondack chairs are available on a first-come first-served basis starting at 7:30 p.m. It is encouraged to bring your own lawn blanket or chair if arriving after 7:30 p.m.

All food and giveaways are on a first come-first served basis