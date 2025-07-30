Summer Movie Series – Moana 2

Saturday, August 2nd, 2025 @ 5:00:pm
Shark Bites & Brews
Transit Pier at The Wharf
Transit Pier at The WharfMore details
Join Events DC at our Summer Movie Series at The Wharf’s Transit Pier (located directly in front of Anthem) on Tuesday, August 19. This free event will feature Moana 2 (2024), favorite movie snacks and light fare, fun activities, a DJ, and more. Limited Adirondack chairs are available on a first-come first-served basis starting at 7:30 p.m. It is encouraged to bring your own lawn blanket or chair if arriving after 7:30 p.m.
All food and giveaways are on a first come-first served basis
