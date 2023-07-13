Community Submitted

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Summer Funfest at Cielo

300 M St. NE, DC
NoMa

Cielo Modern Residences

Free

Join us on the 9th floor Garden & Garden Lounge for Summer Funfest on Wednesday, July 19th from 6-8pm. Enjoy frozen beverages & summer snacks, play outdoor games with your friends & future neighbors, and enter a raffle to win exciting prizes! Get a glimpse of what life is like at Cielo while celebrating the season in our community amenity spaces and touring your future residence. RSVP today!

Food + Drink

Date

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Cielo Modern Residences
