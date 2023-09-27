Strong Wind – a new, surreal drama by Ibsen Award-winner, Jon Fosse at the DCAC

US PREMIERE! See the newest tragicomic tale by Norway’s Jon Fosse, one of the world’s greatest contemporary writers. In this mysterious one-act play, a man who has been away a long time returns. He peers out the window of the flat he shares with his wife. But is this still his home … and his life? Or does he merely belong to the past, a spectator of his own abyss? And, did a new, younger man take his place?

Strong Wind tells the tale of one man’s attempt to return to life where nothing is certain. Playwright Jon Fosse is the most performed living writer in Europe—and the 2010 winner of the coveted International Ibsen Award. Fosse returns to the stage, himself, after a long hiatus with this surreal play he describes as “a haunted man’s scenic poem”.

Don’t miss this powerful drama by DC’s Scena Theatre, which has produced dozens of world, US and regional premieres since 1987.

Featuring acclaimed actors Stas Wronka (AEA) as the MAN, Sissel Bakken as the WOMAN, and Robert Sheire as the YOUNG MAN. Suitable for audiences 12 and older.

English version by May-Brit Akerholt. Directed by Robert McNamara.

No Intermission.

Wednesday – Saturday 7:30 pm and Sunday 2:30 pm.

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, November 4 2:30 pm

Wednesday, November 15 7:30 pm

Monday, November 20 7:30 pm Industry Night