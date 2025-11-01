Storefront Sounds: Lala Tamar featuring Yacouba Sissoko

Lala Tamar & Friends, featuring Yacouba Sissoko

Lala Tamar is what happens when Moroccan soul and Brazilian beats meet on the dance floor. A singer, dancer, and gimbri player, LALA (“lady” in darija) brings North African music a fresh, feminine alchemy—ancient songs infused with the spell of gnawa trance, her grandmother’s music resurrected from the Atlas Mountains. Internationally acclaimed, she is known on the streets of Marrakech, her videos have millions of views, and her jubilant sound has carried her to festivals and stages on six continents. Wherever she goes, hearts and feet leave happy.

Master kora player Yacouba Sissoko devotes his gift to spreading the word of peace and expanding awareness of West African history and culture. His performances transform traditional songs and stories inherited from his forefathers into messages of love, harmony, and empowerment. The kora itself—an enchanting 21-stringed instrument central to West African culture—has long been played by djelys, or storytellers, who performed for kings, nobility, and village chiefs. Through song, they preserved the oral histories of their people, recording the rhythms of social life, cultural identity, and family lineage. In Yacouba’s hands, the kora continues this lineage, transporting audiences with its resonant sound.

Lala and Yacouba will be joined by Zachi Asher on oud and guitar, Phil Mayer on percussion and Rabbi Healy Slakman on vocals.

It promises to be an unforgettable evening of music—borderless, luminous, and deeply human.