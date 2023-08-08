Friday, August 25, 2023

Steak Frites Night

222 M St. NE, DC
NoMa

Le Clou

$38

About This Event

Every Friday night, guests of Le Clou can enjoy a two-course steak frites dinner for only $38. First, enjoy a butter lettuce salad with a shallot vinaigrette, fine herbs, breakfast radish and brioche crouton. Followed by the steak frites, a 12-oz bavette steak from Roseda Farm, served with maître d’ butter, pomme frites and bearnaise. *option to upgrade to New York Strip for $10*

Date

Friday, August 25, 2023 05:30 pm

Location

Le Clou
