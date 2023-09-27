Standup Comedy Showcase Starring John F. O’Donnell (Comedy Central)

Live standup comedy starring John F. O’Donnell (Comedy Central)

Friday, October 20

Headliner: John F. O’Donnell

John was a correspondent on the radical comedy news TV show, “Redacted Tonight,” for 5 years. Recently, he released his debut one-hour standup special, “The Manic Depressive Chocolate Fountain Operator,” directed by Brendan Canty of Fugazi on the 800 Pound Gorilla Records label. According to the Comedy Central Insider, “John F. O’Donnell is one of the more explosive comics in New York City. On stage, he’s like a tightly capped liter of soda filled with lit fireworks.”

John has been featured in the New York Times and the LA Times, as well as being one of Comedy Central’s “Fresh Faces of Comedy.” He has performed at a number of comedy festivals around the country and beyond, including the San Francisco Sketch Festival, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, New York Comedy Festival, Bentzen Ball Comedy Festival, and the Limestone Comedy Festival. He’s been a favorite guest on the popular podcasts “You Made It Weird w/ Pete Holmes,” “RISK! w/ Kevin Allison,” and “Skeptic Tank w/ Ari Shaffir.”

John is also the creator and host of the 15-city hit show, “50 First Jokes.” He recently performed a week of shows in Germany, where he headlined the prestigious English Theatre Berlin. John has also performed at the legendary Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts, and has been interviewed by Larry King. He was given a Congressional Press Credential during the Presidential election and was seen covering the debates on location for “Redacted Tonight,” which, if you know John, seems like a terrible breach of security. John currently has a podcast called, “Take Your Pills, Psychopath!” that uses comedy to destigmatize mental health issues.

Ashley Mayo:

Ashley is one of D.C.’s hottest emerging comedians. No stranger to the stage, this native Washingtonian began her claim to fame while first studying at the Studio Theatre Acting Conservatory. She then went on to college where she studied film/television and later began her career in comedy shortly after graduating.

Ashley has become a fan favorite of anyone in attendance of her performance as well as amongst her comedy peers. Her unique material, delivery, energetic stage presence and charisma have her poised to become one of the best at her craft. Ashley has performed with household names such as Mike Epps, Micheal Che, Donnell Rawlings, and Tiffany Haddish.

Andrew Bucket:

Andrew got his start in rowdy bars and DIY basement shows around D.C. Over the years, his absurd and wild-eyed version of standup has become a crowd favorite in comedy clubs, music venues, & national festivals.

Sometimes on bills with major alternative music acts, he has performed at the 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre, Union Hall, Kennedy Center, DC Improv, Hotbed, and was a three-times featured performer at Tig Notaro’s annual Bentzen Ball, sharing the stage with such performers as Reggie Watts, Kate Berlant, Aparna Nancherla, and Bill Burr.

Kylie Lowe:

Kylie is a D.C. comic who’s not only lovable but ready to serve up the joys of marriage ice cold! Plagued by the adventures of her younger years, she’s found “the one,” but hasn’t forgotten the others–and is ready to bring you along for the ride.

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd floor)

529 23rd St. S, Arlington, VA 22202

8pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Full Dinner Service

$15 General Admission

$20 VIP Up-front Seating