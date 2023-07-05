Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)

Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott

Erik Scott – Headliner

Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings are. Erik has been featured on Comedy Central, opened for headliners such as Mark Normand, and was the winner of Comcast’s Trial by Laughter.

His quick wit and “Midwest Charm” make him an audience favorite.

D.Lo:

D.Lo, aka RedcupLo, is from Baltimore, MD. Known for her quick wit and comebacks, she is a spitfire on the mic.

She has broadened her span of experience by performing clubs like The Stand, DC Improv, KC Improv, and Magoobys with the likes of Mark Normand, Sam Morrill, Roy Wood Jr., Rich Voss, Yamaneika Saunders, and Michael Rappaport.

Charles Engle:

Charles Engle is a NYC based comedian originally from PHX, Arizona. His quick witted material based on personal stories has taken him to festivals such as Big Pine Comedy Festival, and Seattle International Comedy Competition. He has also done a USO Tour for the Troops, and tours regularly with Preacher Lawson. When not on stage he enjoys creating a comedy history-based podcast, “Overshadowed,” based off of the siblings of people that changed the world.

Demi Chang:

Demi Chang is a multi-faceted performer from Washington, D.C. She has performed at a variety of notable venues across the country including the Kennedy Center, DC Improv, Comedy Chateau, and Vulcan Gas Company in Austin, TX, as seen on The Secret Show and Kill Tony. As a Marine Corps veteran and second-generation immigrant, Demi offers audiences diverse and unconventional perspectives.

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington, VA 22202

8pm (Doors at 7)

$15 General Admission

$20 VIP Up Front Seating