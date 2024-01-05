Standup Comedy Showcase starring Brittany Carney (Comedy Central, HBO Max)

Friday, January 19

Arlington, VA

Headliner: Brittany Carney

Brittany began comedy in D.C. and is based in New York. Her standup is featured on Comedy Central and Don’t Tell platforms. She has written for That Damn Michael Che on HBO Max, Teenage Euthanasia on Adult Swim, and the Introverts’ Survival Guide on Audible. In 2022, Vulture Magazine listed Brittany as a Comedian You Should and Will Know. This fall she recorded her first special, That Is My Horse, set to release in 2024

Featuring

Zach Vandergrift:

Zach performs all over the country and can be seen on any given night in NYC. With 60,000+ followers on tiktok, he has been selected to debut his own show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024.

Hedi Sandberg:

Hedi is a comedian based out of Washington, D.C. that has hosted, featured, and headlined countless shows in the D.C.-area. She performs regularly at the DC Comedy Loft and Electric Palm, and has told her jokes at The Sandman Comedy Club in Richmond, VA and the Broadway Comedy Club in NYC.

Known for her charismatic comedic style, Hedi manages to be both confident and self-deprecating at the same time—she learned both traits since she’s 6’1″ and has been told she is “an eight foot tall giraffe looking bitch.” Hedi has a knack for connecting with her audiences, by being honest, relatable and slightly angry.

When she’s not out performing in comedy clubs and at festivals such as The Rubber City Comedy Festival in Akron, OH, The West End Comedy Festival in Atlanta, GA, and The Vermont Comedy Festival in Killington, VT you can find her spending quality time with her morbidly obese cat named MorpheusEagle.

David Balagizi:

David is a 22 year-old comic, who lights an audience with his crowd work, African upbringing, and also his weird observations. He performs regularly at Hotbed, Room 808, DC Comedy Loft, DC Improv, and many others in the DMV-area. Off the stage, he’s amassed an amazing 900k following on Tiktok/Instagram!

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd floor)

529 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22202

Show starts at 8 (doors open at 7pm)

Full Dinner/Drink Service

$15 General Admission

$20 VIP Up-front Seating