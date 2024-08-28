Standup Comedy Show starring Carmen Lagala (Late Show with Colbert)

Friday, September 20

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub – 3rd Floor Lounge

Arlington, VA

Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service

Headliner:

Carmel Lagala

Carmen Lagala masterfully blends dark humor with sharp wit, making her a force to be reckoned with. Carmen’s journey from a shy Vermont collegiate hall of fame athlete to a well-known New York City stand-up comedian is nothing short of inspiring. After performing throughout the country for over 15 years, Carmen has developed a fearless approach to comedy, tackling everything from current events to personal experiences, leaving no topic off-limits.

Whether she’s speaking on women’s issues, mental health struggles, or her late-in-life journey of coming out as pansexual, Carmen brilliantly turns life’s toughest moments into laugh-out-loud material.

You may have seen her perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Don’t Tell Comedy, or at comedy clubs and colleges throughout the country. Follow her on Instagram & TikTok @carmstagrams, and subscribe to her YouTube channel CarmenLagalaComedy to be the first to catch her debut hour-long special, premiering early September 2024!

Featuring:

Nikkie Knowles

Nikkie Knowles, a DMV based comic, is making waves in the comedy industry. Her humor is inspired by her unique experiences as a mother of five boys and a military wife. She began her comedy journey by participating in the Armed Services Arts Partnership’s Comedy Bootcamp, a program that provides veterans and their families an opportunity to learn the art of standup comedy. Nikkie has graced the stage at various festivals and clubs across the eastern coast, including the Kennedy Center and Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest. Her win as Magooby’s Comedian of the Year 2021 marked a historic moment as she became the first woman to achieve this feat.

Corey Tindall

Corey Tindall is an NYC-based comedian who has been seen on Keith & The Girl, The Queen of Hearts, and featuring for national headliners across the country.

After living in Michigan for his entire childhood, he made his way to NYC to pursue his dream of proving to his mom that his sarcastic remarks actually are funny. Throughout his life he has gone where the wind has taken him, from roofing houses to working in politics, giving him a unique perspective on current events, family issues, and the struggles of a midwestern man in his 30s. His sardonic delivery of incredibly relatable jokes will make every single person in the audience think a little bit and laugh way more.

Lineups are subject to change.