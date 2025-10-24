Standup Comedy Show and Costume Party

Saturday, November 1st, 2025 @ 2:00:pm
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
8pm (Doors open at 7)
Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Full dinner/drink service
Dead Horse Comedy is teaming up with ButIsSheFunny Production for a special comedy show and Halloween costume contest, featuring some of our favorite comedians in the DMV.
Because we’re also celebrating the spooky birthday of friend to Dead Horse and one of the funniest comedians around Patrice DeVeaux, we’ve priced tickets for this show to move fast. Because we’re going to have a chilling and hilarious night, and we want you there!
The comedy show will include drag performances and a costume contest with CASH PRIZES.
Contest Categories include:
Sexiest costume
Scariest costume
Most creative
Crowd favorite
So get your tickets now for this special event, and we’ll see you Wednesday, October 29!
