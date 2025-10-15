Stand Up Comedy — Best of DC
Thursday, February 19, 2026

1523 22nd St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

The Comedy Loft of DC

$24.50

About This Event

One of the fastest rising comedians in the DC area, Adam Freesman, will be headlining the DC Comedy Loft on February 19th. His talents have been featured on Nate Bargatze’s Nateland Live, and Adam has gone on to perform at renowned venues across the country including Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, Hollywood Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, The Lyric Theater and more.

Adam often opens for HBO’s Modi Rosenfeld, and has also worked with the likes of Morgan Jay, Geoffrey Asmus, and more.

Come see one of the DMV’s best rising artists!

Thursday, February 19, 2026 07:30 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

The Comedy Loft of DC
