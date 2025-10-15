Stand Up Comedy — Best of DC

One of the fastest rising comedians in the DC area, Adam Freesman, will be headlining the DC Comedy Loft on February 19th. His talents have been featured on Nate Bargatze’s Nateland Live, and Adam has gone on to perform at renowned venues across the country including Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, Hollywood Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, The Lyric Theater and more.

Adam often opens for HBO’s Modi Rosenfeld, and has also worked with the likes of Morgan Jay, Geoffrey Asmus, and more.

Come see one of the DMV’s best rising artists!