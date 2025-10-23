Stage Fright’s FREE Halloween Comedy Show!
Monday, October 27, 2025

1340 U Street NW, Washington,DC 20009
U Street

Tickets are completely free! Just RSVP so we put out the correct number of chairs.

Stage Fright is a late night alt comedy show created and run by local DC Comedian Justine Morris. Stage Fright is a new kind of comedy show – a show that embraces silly, chaotic antics and strives to push the boundaries of a “normal” show. Comedians on stage will conquer their stage fright by spinning the “Chaos Wheel,” providing them a sinister twist on their set — whether that be an interpretive dance, an army of audience hecklers, or a dip into the depths of the “funky bucket.” Part open-mic, part show, all freakin’ FRIGHTENING (and funny).

Monday, October 27, 2025 09:00 pm
Doors open at 08:30 pm

