Stage Fright’s FREE Halloween Comedy Show!

Stage Fright is a late night alt comedy show created and run by local DC Comedian Justine Morris. Stage Fright is a new kind of comedy show – a show that embraces silly, chaotic antics and strives to push the boundaries of a “normal” show. Comedians on stage will conquer their stage fright by spinning the “Chaos Wheel,” providing them a sinister twist on their set — whether that be an interpretive dance, an army of audience hecklers, or a dip into the depths of the “funky bucket.” Part open-mic, part show, all freakin’ FRIGHTENING (and funny).